Burglary, stolen vehicle charges filed against Pontiac woman

Brenda K. Persico

Aug. 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — A Pontiac woman is charged with burglary and possession of a stolen car. 

A McLean County grand jury indicted Brenda K. Persico, 29, with burglary (Class 2 felony) and possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle (Class 2 felony). 

Court documents said Persico knowingly, and without authority, entered a building in Saybrook with the intent to commit theft and also that she possessed a Toyota motor vehicle knowing it had been stolen or converted. 

Both incidents occurred on or about June 1, 2021, through July 5, 2021. 

In a separate case, Persico was also charged with possession or methamphetamine of less than 5 grams (Class 3 felony) and possession of burglary tools (Class 4 felony). 

She is being held in the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $8,035 to be released on bail.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9. 