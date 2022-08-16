Burglary, stolen vehicle charges filed against Pontiac woman

BLOOMINGTON — A Pontiac woman is charged with burglary and possession of a stolen car.

A McLean County grand jury indicted Brenda K. Persico, 29, with burglary (Class 2 felony) and possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle (Class 2 felony).

Court documents said Persico knowingly, and without authority, entered a building in Saybrook with the intent to commit theft and also that she possessed a Toyota motor vehicle knowing it had been stolen or converted.

Both incidents occurred on or about June 1, 2021, through July 5, 2021.

In a separate case, Persico was also charged with possession or methamphetamine of less than 5 grams (Class 3 felony) and possession of burglary tools (Class 4 felony).

She is being held in the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $8,035 to be released on bail.