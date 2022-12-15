 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Burglary, sex assault cases begin trial Monday in McLean County

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Monday begins a jury trial week at the McLean County courthouse, with one case involving sex crimes against a child and another involving burglary at a local nonprofit organization.

Amanda R. Peterson, 42, of Bloomington was charged in April 2021 with three counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a child between the ages of 13 and 18.

Amanda Peterson

Peterson

She will be tried on all seven counts beginning Monday with jury selection before Judge Casey Costigan.

If convicted on all counts, Peterson faces up to 44 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Bloomington residents charged with sexual assault of a child

A trial date has not been set for her co-defendant, Justin D. Nelson, 39, of Bloomington. He faces the same charges plus an additional count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Timothy T. Grayson, 36, of Bloomington was charged in June 2021 with one count of burglary, accused of breaking into Project Oz in west Bloomington and taking phones, laptops and other items.

Timothy T. Grayson

Timothy T. Grayson, 34, of Bloomington, is charged with burglary at Project Oz, 1105 W Front St, Bloomington. 

A burglary conviction could result in three to seven years in the Department of Corrections.

Jury selection begins Monday in Grayson’s trial before Judge Bill Workman.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 6

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s retail, factory output slump as COVID curbs hit growth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News