BLOOMINGTON — Burglary charges are pending against a man in McLean County accused of trying to cash checks from a stolen checkbook.

Jalien M. Jones, 20, was charged with three counts of burglary with intent to commit financial institution fraud, theft and forgery; one count of attempt to defraud a financial institution; and three counts of possession of stolen or fraudulent checks.

Prosecutors said Jones, who is homeless, was seen on camera Feb. 17 entering CEFCU at 1114 S. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington where he tried to cash a check for $750 from an account that was not his.

According to prosecutors, Jones incorrectly filled in the check, and police were called.

Jones's bond was set at $15,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $1,500 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.

He was ordered to have no contact with the owner of the checkbook, a residence in Normal and any CEFCU in McLean County.

An arraignment was scheduled for March 10.

