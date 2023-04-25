Burglary charges filed against Danvers man in custody after police chase last week

BLOOMINGTON — Additional charges have been filed against the Danvers man who was accused last week of possessing stolen vehicles.

Joshua D. Livingston, 41, is charged with three counts of burglary, accused of entering S&S Paint and Body on Ireland Grove Road in Bloomington on April 15 and 16 with the intent to commit theft. Two of the three charges indicate he is accused of entering an SUV and a truck at that address.

A warrant was issued and returned Friday. He was already in custody, having been charged on Wednesday with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle; one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams; and criminal damage to government property.

Prosecutors said two vehicles, a 2017 Chevy Colorado and a 2010 Chevy Camaro, were reported stolen from the same auto body repair shop as the new charges.

Livingston was accused of using the Chevy Colorado to back into a Bloomington police vehicle at the time of his arrest on Monday, after police attempted to use multiple vehicles to perform a traffic stop. The Camaro was found in a hotel parking lot.

Bond was set Monday at $150,000 at 10% in the burglary case, meaning he would have to pay $15,035 to be released on those charges. He was ordered to have no contact with S&S Paint and Body.

An arraignment was scheduled for May 12.