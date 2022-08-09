Brewer triple murder trial opens in Livingston County

PONTIAC — The three people found dead in a Cullom home on Christmas morning 2019 were victims of homicide, prosecutors said Tuesday, opening the murder trial for Clifford Brewer in Livingston County.

Brewer’s attorneys said one of those deaths was by suicide.

“There’s a lot more to this case,” said Stephen Richards, the lead defense attorney in Brewer’s case, during his opening statements.

Brewer, 55, is accused of killing his wife Shirley Brewer, 48; his son Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor Norman Walker, 51, who were all found in Brewer’s home with a single gunshot wound to the head.

In his opening statement, State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said Brewer called the authorities to his home using the non-emergency phone number at about 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, and told them he awoke to find his wife, son and best friend dead.

“You’re going to hear him as he tells the dispatcher that he has no idea what happened, that he was sleeping downstairs, that he woke up and went upstairs to find (their bodies),” Yedinak said to the jury, telling them about the recorded call the defendant made. “You’re going to hear him say that he did see a gun, but he never touched it. He doesn’t know where the gun is; it’s not his.”

The prosecutor noted — and law enforcement witnesses testified Tuesday — the Brewers’ washing machine was running when officers arrived, set to sanitize on extra high heat. A raincoat, hat, blanket and pair of slippers were later removed from the washing machine, Yedinak said.

Law enforcement witnesses from Livingston County Sheriff’s Police and Illinois State Police also said they saw no signs of forced entry at the house when they responded to the scene.

Richards agreed no one broke into the house to fire the fatal shots.

“On Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, Shirley Brewer, Clifford Brewer’s wife, was depressed, she was distraught and she was suicidal,” Richards told the jury. “She was taking a number of prescription and non-prescription medications including fentanyl; she was drinking heavily; and in a moment of despair, while not in her right mind and possibly showing signs that she was about to commit suicide, she shot and killed her son Christian Brewer; and she was planning to kill herself.”

She then had “some sort of confrontation” with Walker and shot him, Richards said. “Her husband Clifford Brewer woke up and also tried to stop her.”

Richards said as Brewer tried to stop her an errant shot was fired, missing them both, but a second shot killed her.

“While she was lying down or falling down, intentionally or accidentally, — we do not know this — her finger pulled the trigger,” he said. “... The murders of Christian Brewer and Norman Walker — Shirley Brewer tragically caused those deaths of her son and her neighbor. She committed both of those murders. Clifford Brewer had nothing to do with either one of those murders. Shirley Brewer died in an attempt for her own life and in a struggle with Clifford Brewer.”

Shirley Brewer was shot in the forehead, and a forensic pathologist has said none of the three victims died by self-inflicted injuries, the attorneys said.

Crime scene photos, which law enforcement said show the home as they found it, were displayed in court showing Walker was found seated on a couch and Shirley Brewer was found on the ground near his feet, both in a room the attorneys called a "smoke room." A handgun was shown at the scene near Shirley Brewer's head. Christian Brewer appeared to be found on the floor in his bedroom.

Richards said if Brewer played a role in his wife's death, he would not be criminally liable because he acted in defense of himself and to prevent her from killing herself.

The defense attorney also noted Brewer lied to police about the gun he owned that was used that night and about his wife being alive when he woke up.

During both opening statements, the attorneys mentioned problems in the Brewers’ marriage, including considerations of separation and divorce as well as dishonesty and suspected infidelity.

The jury heard from the prosecution’s first witnesses Tuesday, who were primarily the county and state law enforcement officers who responded to the scene on Dec. 25, 2019.

The prosecution's case will continue Wednesday, with witnesses including forensic pathologist Scott Denton expected to testify.