Bond set for man who police say showed fake gun in Bloomington drive-thru

BLOOMINGTON – A Peoria Heights man remains in McLean County custody on aggravated assault charges.

Joel A. Perez, 31, is accused of brandishing what appeared to be a firearm at employees of a Steak ‘n Shake in Bloomington Sunday night while demanding food.

Prosecutors said he also attempted to rob a Burger King in Bloomington before arriving to the Steak ‘n Shake.

He is charged with six counts of aggravated assault, which are each Class A misdemeanors.

Court documents say he possessed a Byrna compressed air pepperball pistol.

Perez was ordered to have no contact with the Burger King or Steak ‘n Shake in the 1800 block of S. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

