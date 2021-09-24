Bond set for man accused of stealing golf cart near Lake Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Hudson man remains in custody on theft charges.

Justin L. Teichmann, 32, is accused of stealing a Yamaha golf cart from Bill’s Cars, Trailers and Boats by Lake Bloomington early Saturday morning.

A judge set his bond Friday at $25,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $2,535 to be released from custody.

He is charged with two counts of theft.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 and an arraignment is set for Oct. 22.

The McLean County Sheriff’s office said it continues to search for a second suspect in the alleged theft.

Police described the at-large suspect as a white male who wore dark shorts, a dark sweatshirt and white underwear with a distinctive pattern, according to surveillance footage.

The video recordings showed two men arrive at the Hudson dealership lot about 2:10 a.m. Sept. 18 in a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck. Deputies said one of them drove off in a red 1996 Yamaha G16AP golf cart with a Bill’s Cars logo painted on the hood.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.