Bond set for man accused of stealing golf cart near Lake Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Hudson man remains in custody on theft charges.

Justin L. Teichmann, 32, is accused of stealing a Yamaha golf cart from Bill’s Cars, Trailers and Boats by Lake Bloomington early Saturday morning.

Justin L. Teichmann

Justin L. Teichmann, 32, of Hudson, is charged with two counts of theft.

A judge set his bond Friday at $25,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $2,535 to be released from custody.

092321-blm-loc-2cart

This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.

He is charged with two counts of theft.

092121-blm-loc-1cart

This photo of two golf cart theft suspects was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 and an arraignment is set for Oct. 22.

The McLean County Sheriff’s office said it continues to search for a second suspect in the alleged theft.

092321-blm-loc-3cart

This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.

Police described the at-large suspect as a white male who wore dark shorts, a dark sweatshirt and white underwear with a distinctive pattern, according to surveillance footage.

092321-blm-loc-4cart

This photo of a theft suspect was taken Saturday morning at Bill's Cars & Trailers by Lake Bloomington. The McLean County Sheriff's office said a red Yamaha golf cart was taken.

The video recordings showed two men arrive at the Hudson dealership lot about 2:10 a.m. Sept. 18 in a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck. Deputies said one of them drove off in a red 1996 Yamaha G16AP golf cart with a Bill’s Cars logo painted on the hood.

Watch now: Body found in Illinois River is Jelani Day, who went missing 4 weeks ago Saturday

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

