Bond set for man accused of firing gun on Bloomington street

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man accused by authorities of firing a gun this week appeared in court Thursday afternoon for the formal filing of charges.

Jahni A. Lyons, 19, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Class 4 felonies.

He fired a weapon around 7 p.m. Monday outside in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street in Bloomington during a domestic dispute, police said.

Prosecutors said in court Thursday that his ex-girlfriend dropped some of his belongings at his front porch Monday and he fired one gunshot from the porch at her car as she drove away.

He and two other people were detained Tuesday afternoon, but one person was released without charges, police said. The other man was arrested on warrants for missing court dates.

Search warrants for a residence and vehicle related to the incident yielded two 9mm handguns and ammunition, authorities said.

Lyons remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her address.

He is due back in court Feb. 25 for an arraignment.

It was the ninth shooting in Bloomington-Normal this year and the first in February. Eight of those shootings occurred in Bloomington.

Jahni A. Lyons

Jahni A. Lyons, 19, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

 BLOOMINGTON POLICE

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

