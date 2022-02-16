Bond set for Bloomington woman charged with child endangerment; search for infant continues

BLOOMINGTON — As teams continued to search Wednesday for a missing infant in Bloomington, bond was set for her mother, who faces child endangerment charges relating to two of her other children.

Kimberlee A. Burton, 29, Bloomington, remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 on two charges of child endangerment, which are Class A misdemeanors. She also was ordered to have no contact with each of her four children.

Burton was arrested Tuesday for child endangerment while she was in the McLean County Jail on a retail theft charge. She has not been charged in the disappearance of her 7-month-old child, Zaraz V. Walker.

Officer John Fermon, a spokesman for Bloomington police, told The Pantagraph they've been searching for Walker over the last two or three days. He said on Wednesday crews searched near the 300 block of East Wood Street, plus the vicinity to the south by Evergreen Cemetery.

Fermon said they've had different officers from several shifts looking for the infant. He said BPD had no updates to release early Thursday afternoon on the investigation.

"We're looking at it from all angles," said Fermon, noting that includes positive ones and the "worst-case scenario."

He said they've brought in extra help from other professional organizations to assist search efforts.

BPD is still looking for the community's help and input to learn where the infant could be, Fermon said.

Bloomington police Chief Jamal Simington has called on community members to view pictures of Walker and Burton, and submit information to investigators.

Anyone who has been in touch with Walker or Burton recently is asked to contact Sgt. Detective Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.

Zaraz was reported missing Sunday after the grandmother of two of Burton’s other children — ages 5 and 6 — arrived to Burton’s unlocked Bloomington residence Saturday and did not locate Walker, authorities said.

The 5- and 6-year-old children were home alone and appeared to be “hungry, cold and wearing no shoes or underwear,” a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

Police said Burton's Tuesday arrest on child endangerment charges were “for the two young children who were left at her residence without supervision after her arrest.”

The prosecutor said in a probable cause statement that the infant’s whereabouts remain unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Walker is described as a Black infant with black hair and brown eyes.

Burton is due back in court March 2 for an arraignment.

