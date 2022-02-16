 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bond set for Bloomington woman charged with child endangerment, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — Bond was set Wednesday for a Bloomington woman jailed on child endangerment charges, and a prosecutor said her infant child remains missing.

Kimberlee A. Burton, 29, remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 on two charges of child endangerment, Class A misdemeanors. She also was ordered to have no contact with each of her four children.

Burton was arrested Tuesday for child endangerment while she was in the McLean County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Kimberlee A. Burton

Kimberlee A. Burton, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of child endangerment, Class A misdemeanors.

Zaraz V. Walker, 7 months, was reported missing Monday after the grandmother of Burton’s two other children — ages 5 and 6 — arrived to Burton’s unlocked Bloomington residence Saturday and did not locate Walker, authorities said.

The 5- and 6-year-old children were home alone and appeared to be “hungry, cold and wearing no shoes or underwear,” a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

Police said Burton's Tuesday arrest on child endangerment charges were “for the two young children who were left at her residence without supervision after her arrest.”

Snow parking bans start tonight in Bloomington-Normal

The prosecutor added in a probable cause statement that the infant’s whereabouts remain unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Walker is described as a Black infant with black hair and brown eyes.

Burton is due back in court March 2 for an arraignment.

