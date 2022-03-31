Bond set for Bloomington man charged in Tuesday shooting

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington man accused of shooting a man Tuesday night a few blocks northeast of downtown was formerly charged in court Thursday.

Charles L. Bell, 33, is charged with aggravated battery (Class X felony), two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felonies), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (Class 2 felony), and violation of the Illinois Firearm Identification Card Act (Class 3 felony).

He is accused of injuring a 28-year-old man by gunfire around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Locust Street in Bloomington.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm, police said.

Bell was located in a vehicle that police stopped shortly after the shooting, authorities said, and he was subsequently arrested.

A prosecutor said in court Thursday that Bloomington police responded to a 911 hang-up call about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in which police heard a woman shout “give me the gun.”

A witness reported hearing two gunshots after the woman shouted, prosecutors said.

The victim had confronted occupants of a “suspicious SUV” parked in front of an apartment building, prosecutors said. As the vehicle drove into an alleyway behind the building, the victim walked around the building toward the vehicle, and then two gunshots were fired, a prosecutor said.

Police located two .380 caliber handgun shell casings in the alleyway.

A search warrant for Bell’s home led to authorities seizing two firearms, including a .380 caliber handgun, prosecutors said.

Bell remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, the woman who called police and with an apartment building in the 300 block of East Locust Street in Bloomington.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 15.

Tuesday’s shooting was at least the 14th report of gunshots fired in Bloomington-Normal this year, of which 12 occurred in Bloomington.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

