Bluford man hit LeRoy police officer, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A southern Illinois man was released from McLean County custody on charges of battery and resisting a peace officer.

Richard A. Lumpkins, 58, of Bluford is charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

Richard A. Lumpkins

Richard A. Lumpkins, 58, of Bluford, is charged with aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer.

He is accused of striking a LeRoy police officer with his elbow Tuesday during a DUI arrest.

Lumpkins was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

