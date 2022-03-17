Bloomington woman's neglect of mother led to death, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman’s neglect of her mother over four months led to her mother’s death in December, prosecutors say.

Carrie Funk, 54, is accused of neglecting her mother, Gudrun Ashley, 74, between Aug. 1, 2021, and Dec. 3, 2021, in that she knowingly “failed to provide sanitary living conditions, failed to provide adequate daily care … and failed to seek medical treatment” for her mother, court documents said.

Ashley was pronounced dead Dec. 3 and an autopsy indicated she was “severely malnourished, dehydrated,” and that she had not been rotated in her bed “for weeks,” prosecutors said.

Police were dispatched to Funk’s Bloomington residence Dec. 3 after Funk called police because she found her mother was unresponsive on the floor.

Police and paramedics observed Ashley lying naked on the floor with multiple open sores and insects crawling in and out of her mouth, prosecutors said.

The residence’s floors were covered in animal feces and garbage, prosecutors said, noting that authorities observed four dogs in the home.

Ashley moved into Funk’s home in 2011 after suffering two strokes. She broke a hip about five years ago and had slept in a hospital bed inside Funk’s home since, prosecutors said.

Funk told police she had last seen her mother alive Dec. 2. She also told police that her mother had stopped eating a week before then and stopped drinking “a couple days ago,” from then, but she admitted to not seeking medical treatment, prosecutors said.

Funk sent a text message to a friend around 11:40 p.m. Dec. 2 reading, “I think my mom died,” prosecutors said.

The friend contacted Funk’s family, who attempted to contact Funk but she did not respond, authorities said.

Funk is charged with one count of criminal neglect of an elderly person, which is a Class 2 felony.

A warrant for her arrest was issued Wednesday and returned Thursday.

Funk remains jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.