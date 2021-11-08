Bloomington woman tried stealing TVs from Walmart, prosecutors say

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Burglary and theft charges are pending against a Bloomington woman who tried to steal two TVs from Walmart, prosecutors say. 

Samantha A. Selburg, 44, is charged with burglary (class 2 felony), and two counts of retail theft (class 3 and class 4 felonies).

A prosecutor said she selected a 60-inch TV on Oct. 6 from Walmart in the 2200 block of West Market Street in Bloomington and tried to refund the TV at the customer service desk, according to surveillance footage.

After the refund was denied, Selburg could be seen on surveillance footage returning the 60-inch TV to the electronics department and selecting a 58-inch TV, the prosecutor said.

Selburg took the 58-inch TV past the final point of sale without attempting to pay for it and she was stopped by lost prevention officers. She also was found in possession of nine other items. The total retail value of the items was about $443, the prosecutor said.

Selburg remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 and she was ordered to have no contact with Walmart in Bloomington.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Samantha A. Selburg

Samantha A. Selburg, 44, of Bloomington, is charged with burglary (class 2 felony) and two counts of retail theft (class 3 and class 4 felonies).

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

