Bloomington woman sold meth in October, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman was released from custody Wednesday on a drug charge.

Rebecca L Gormley, 35, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.

Court documents show that she delivered less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine Oct. 21 to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit.

Gormley was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Rebecca L. Gormley

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

