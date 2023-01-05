Bloomington woman sentenced to 7 years in neglect case

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to seven years in prison on a charge of neglect of an elderly person.

Carrie Funk

Funk 

Judge Jason Chambers sentenced Carrie Funk, 55, in line with the prosecutor's request. 

Funk was charged with neglect resulting in the death of her mother, Gudrun Ashley, in early December 2021. Ashley, 74 at the time, had been living with Funk, with Funk as her caregiver, after Ashley had experienced some strokes and a broken hip in years prior. 

Assistant State's Attorney Mary Koll had requested the seven-year sentence, the maximum agreed to by the parties under a plea agreement entered Nov. 1. She argued that a prison sentence was necessary to deter other people from similar offenses. 

Funk's attorney, Joe Moran of the public defender's office, asked for a probation sentence, saying Funk required mental health care that would be better provided outside the prison system.

In her statement of allocution, Funk said she was not well at the time, nor well now, and that the pandemic had been very difficult for her. She was a certified nursing assistant at the time, working in COVID testing. 

"First and foremost, I loved my mother," she said. 

Funk's sister, Angela Funk-Wall, gave a victim impact statement, in which she said the guardianship system needed to be reformed to prevent similar incidents in the future. A home visit would have revealed the unsafe conditions and could have led to help for both Ashley and Funk, Funk-Wall said.

"Carrie and my mother were failed by the courts and their attorneys," she said. 

While Funk was eligible for a probation sentence, Chambers said that would not reflect the seriousness of the offense. He said he would have considered an even longer sentence had the agreement not limited it to seven years. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

