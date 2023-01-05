Bloomington woman sentenced to 7 years in neglect case

Judge Jason Chambers sentenced Carrie Funk, 55, in line with the prosecutor's request.
Funk was charged with neglect resulting in the death of her mother, Gudrun Ashley, in early December 2021. Ashley, 74 at the time, had been living with Funk, with Funk as her caregiver, after Ashley had experienced some strokes and a broken hip in years prior.
Assistant State's Attorney Mary Koll had requested the seven-year sentence, the maximum agreed to by the parties under a plea agreement entered Nov. 1. She argued that a prison sentence was necessary to deter other people from similar offenses.
Funk's attorney, Joe Moran of the public defender's office, asked for a probation sentence, saying Funk required mental health care that would be better provided outside the prison system.
In her statement of allocution, Funk said she was not well at the time, nor well now, and that the pandemic had been very difficult for her. She was a certified nursing assistant at the time, working in COVID testing.
"First and foremost, I loved my mother," she said.
Funk's sister, Angela Funk-Wall, gave a victim impact statement, in which she said the guardianship system needed to be reformed to prevent similar incidents in the future. A home visit would have revealed the unsafe conditions and could have led to help for both Ashley and Funk, Funk-Wall said.
"Carrie and my mother were failed by the courts and their attorneys," she said.
While Funk was eligible for a probation sentence, Chambers said that would not reflect the seriousness of the offense. He said he would have considered an even longer sentence had the agreement not limited it to seven years.
Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.
1 of 6
Bryant Lewis
Bryan Lewis, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Connor Wood
Justin M. Mata
Connor Wood
Marcus D. Wesley
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Trisha L. Hanke
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
William B. Givens
Connor Wood
