Bloomington woman sentenced to 4 years for drug delivery

top story

BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old Bloomington woman was sentenced late last month to four years in prison on a drug delivery charge.

McLean County court records show that Camisha Banks pleaded guilty June 28 to one charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony.

Previous charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, and possession of over 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony, were dropped. The charges were originally filed Jan. 22, 2021.

At her plea hearing, Banks was credited for 68 days already served. She was also ordered to one year of mandatory supervised release.

Camisha_Banks

Banks

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

