BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of criminal sexual abuse of a teenage girl.

Amanda R. Peterson, 42, received the sentence on Tuesday. She was given credit for 677 days served and will receive additional credit for programs completed while in the McLean County jail, totaling more than 3½ years, her attorney, Joseph Moran, said during the sentencing hearing.

Peterson was found guilty on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in a December 2022 trial. She was acquitted on three other charges. The charges date from December 2020 incidents in which Justin D. Nelson, 40, has also been charged. He faces eight total counts involving sexual abuse and sexual assault and has a jury trial scheduled for June.

While Peterson was found guilty on four counts, some of the counts were merged for sentencing, so she was only sentenced on two counts, both for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child between the ages of 13 and 18 by a person in a position of trust.

Peterson did not make a statement during the hearing, but Moran said she still denies the charges.

Two victim impact statements were read by Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson during the hearing, one by the girl and one by the girl's mother.

“I feel unworthy of having a good life,” the girl wrote.

During Lawson’s arguments, she addressed the impacts to the girl, saying the girl was working to rebuild as normal of a life as she could under the circumstances but will be forever affected by the abuse.

Costigan, too, addressed the lasting impacts to the girl and her family while giving the sentence.

“I hope that they take full advantage of all the resources available to them,” he said.

Lawson said Peterson had a difficult life as well, including experiences of abuse and drug and alcohol use, along with multiple past prison sentences. That does not excuse her actions, though, the prosecutor said.

“Addiction to drugs or alcohol does not make you hurt children,” she said.

Lawson asked Costigan to sentence Peterson to two 14-year sentences to be run consecutively, to total 28 years in the Department of Corrections. State law does not require the sentences to be consecutive, but it allows them to be, and Lawson argued in this case such a sentence was warranted.

Moran argued that such a sentence did not make sense in this case, in part because she was acquitted of the more serious charges.

Moran said Peterson is unlikely to commit such crimes again, even with a lower sentence, and she will be required to report to the sex offender registry, which will also limit her contact with children.

“Her attitude and her character has always been consistent,” he said.

Costigan issued 14-year sentences on both merged counts but set them to run concurrently.

