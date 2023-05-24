BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman received a prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to burglary and drug charges.

Lisa D. Frasier, 50, was initially charged in March 2021 with burglary, theft and retail theft, accused of taking merchandise from a department store in Normal. She was charged in a separate case in May 2021 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, after prosecutors said she had less than 15 grams of cocaine.

She pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The remaining charges in the March 2021 case and a July 2022 case in which she was charged with violation of bail bond were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Frasier was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each count that she pleaded guilty to; the two sentences will run concurrently. She had credit for 91 days already served.

