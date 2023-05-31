Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in a robbery case.

April S. Mench, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday to financial institution robbery, a Class 1 felony.

The remaining charges in the case were dropped.

According to court documents, on July 25, 2022, Mench entered Mid-Illini Credit Union at 1811 Eastland Drive in Bloomington and handed a teller two notes demanding the teller put money in a bag and threatening to shoot the teller.

Mench made off with over $8,600.

Most of the money was recovered by police when they arrested Mench less than two hours later at Quality Inn & Suites, 1803 E. Empire St. in Bloomington.

Mench was ordered to pay $980 in restitution to Mid-Illini Credit Union.

She received 310 days credit for time already served in the McLean County Detention Facility.

Mench is also awaiting trial on another case in which she is charged with aggravated involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, a Class X felony; obstructing justice and destruction of evidence, a Class 4 felony; and causing a child to be endangered, a Class A misdemeanor.

That trial is set for jury selection Aug. 14.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller