 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bloomington woman pleads guilty to trespass in 2019 burglary case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor trespass to a residence after burglary and theft charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Cecily Munoz, 29, also had a felony criminal trespass to a residence with a person present charge dismissed.

Cecily Munoz

Cecily Munoz, 29, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespass to a residence. Burglary, theft and criminal trespass to a residence with a person present charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She was charged in June 2020 with burglary and trespass charges in connection to a Dec. 30, 2019, burglary at an apartment in the 700 block of West Raab Road in Normal.

2 Normal men accused of stealing refrigerator at Hancock Stadium

Munoz was sentenced to four days in jail, but she was given credit for the four days previously served. She also was ordered to 24 months of conditional discharge and 100 hours of community service.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Shame on those Texas lawmakers,' Pritzker says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News