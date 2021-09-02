Bloomington woman pleads guilty to trespass in 2019 burglary case

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor trespass to a residence after burglary and theft charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Cecily Munoz, 29, also had a felony criminal trespass to a residence with a person present charge dismissed.

She was charged in June 2020 with burglary and trespass charges in connection to a Dec. 30, 2019, burglary at an apartment in the 700 block of West Raab Road in Normal.

Munoz was sentenced to four days in jail, but she was given credit for the four days previously served. She also was ordered to 24 months of conditional discharge and 100 hours of community service.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

