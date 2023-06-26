BLOOMINGTON — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to cocaine possession in McLean County court.

Hannah J. Jackson, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Chambers to a Class 1 felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, for 1-15 grams of cocaine.

She was initially charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, but those were dropped with her Monday plea agreement.

A prosecutor told the court that Jackson was arrested in the early morning hours of May 30, 2022, after police pulled over the vehicle she was in for several moving violations; she then agreed to a search.

The prosecutor said two bags containing a combined total amount of 16.5 grams of cocaine were found by officers in her cigarette case.

Jackson was represented by Bloomington attorney Phil Finegan, who declined comment on the case.

Jackson must also serve two days in jail and pay additional fines and court fees.

While Narcan can reverse opioid overdoses in the short term, these two treatments can help patients overcome addiction altogether While Narcan can reverse opioid overdoses in the short term, these two treatments can help patients overcome addiction altogether Methadone has been in use decades longer than buprenorphine While both are effective, the overdose risk of buprenorphine does not increase with higher doses While methadone is more tightly regulated, buprenorphine can be prescribed for at-home use