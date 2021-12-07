Bloomington woman made 2 meth deliveries, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman was released from custody Tuesday on drug charges.

Katlin MB Wilson, 31, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

She is accused by authorities of delivering less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine twice to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit.

Court records show the deliveries were made Nov. 10 and Nov. 15.

A warrant for her arrest was issued Dec. 3 and a preliminary bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply.

A judge reduced her bond Tuesday to $50,000 personal recognizance at the state’s attorney’s office’s request.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 17.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.