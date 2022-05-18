 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington woman kicked, spit on police sergeant, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman is charged with aggravated battery against a police officer.

Alicia L. Rodriguez, 19, is accused of kicking and spitting on a Bloomington police sergeant Monday during an arrest for domestic battery against a household or family member.

Rodriguez is charged with aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) and domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).

She was released from custody Wednesday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Rodriguez was ordered as a condition of bond to have no contact with the domestic battery accuser, who is a minor.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 3.

Alicia L. Rodriguez

Alicia L. Rodriguez, 19, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
