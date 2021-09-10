 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bloomington woman jailed, accused in drug delivery

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman remains jailed as prosecutors accuse her of delivering drugs to Illinois State Police.

Rachel N. Hamel, 43, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance for delivering a substance containing alprazolam July 20 to an ISP task force, court documents show.

Rachel N. Hamel

Rachel N. Hamel, 43, is charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

A warrant for her arrest was issued and returned Wednesday.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Hamel remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

Watch now: Judge orders documents to be provided in Jamie Snow murder case

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Authorities release body camera footage of Aug. 30 Normal shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News