Bloomington woman held on charge of assaulting security officer

Sharon D. Lee

Lee

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman faces McLean County charges after prosecutors allege she spat on a private security officer. 

Sharon D. Lee, 38, is charged with aggravated battery to a private security officer, a Class 2 felony, along with battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Both charges stem from the same incident. 

Private security officers are included alongside peace officers, community policing volunteers, firefighters, correctional employees and Department of Human Services employees as victims which elevate a battery charge to aggravated battery

Lee was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. Her next court appearance is an arraignment on Sept. 23. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

