Bloomington woman had stolen rental truck, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was released from custody Monday on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Court documents said Latoya M. Jackson, 31, “Knowingly possessed a Ford motor vehicle belonging to ‘Penske’ Truck Rental, knowing it to have been stolen or converted,” and that she was not entitled to possess the vehicle.

She is accused of possessing the vehicle Monday, according to court documents.

Jackson is charged with one count of possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.

She was released from custody on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Latoya M. Jackson

Latoya M. Jackson, 31, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

