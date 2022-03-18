Bloomington woman found unfit for trial on charges she concealed baby's death

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman charged with concealing her daughter’s death has been remanded to the Illinois Department of Human Services after a psychiatric report found her unfit to stand trial.

Kimberlee A. Burton, 29, is charged with two counts of Class 4 felony concealment of death for the disappearance and presumed death of her infant daughter, Zaraz V. Walker.

McLean County Judge William Workman accepted Dr. Terry Killian’s psychiatric report Friday in a brief court hearing.

The report was based on Burton's recent fitness hearing, which determines whether a defendant is unable to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings because of his or her mental or physical condition.

Burton may be restored to fitness within a year, Workman said of the doctor’s report.

The grandmother of Burton’s two other children, ages 5 and 6, reported Walker as missing to Bloomington police Feb. 13, a day after Burton was arrested for retail theft in Bloomington. Walker was 7 months old when she was reported missing.

Authorities have not yet found Walker. Bloomington police did not immediately respond to a request for any updated information about her whereabouts.

A prosecutor said in Burton’s bond hearing last month that she told a family member during a jail call that Walker died while falling asleep in her lap and she placed Walker in a cemetery near her home in the 300 block of East Wood Street in Bloomington.

Then, Burton interrupted the prosecutor during her bond hearing and said, “My baby passed away. She’s not living. Stop speaking on my child. She passed away.”

Neighbors of Burton told police they saw Burton carrying baby items, such as a crib and a car seat, to a dumpster behind her home the week before her Feb. 12 arrest, prosecutors have said.

Two days after Walker was born in July 2021, hospital staff contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to report Burton’s “erratic behavior” after giving birth, a DCFS spokesman said last week.

DCFS determined that report to be unfounded, but a conclusion finding evidence of abuse against her other child in a May 2021 DCFS investigation was not made until about two weeks after Walker’s reported disappearance.

Law enforcement, housing authorities and DCFS were unable to locate Burton or Walker after the DCFS meeting in July until the Feb. 13 report of Walker’s disappearance, DCFS spokesman Bill McCaffrey has said.

Burton has been the focus of four DCFS investigations, including an open case regarding her 5-and-6-year-old children who were found home unattended after her initial retail theft arrest. She faces two charges of child endangerment for leaving the 5-and-6-year-old children home unattended.

Those children are in DCFS custody, McCaffrey said.

A status hearing for Burton's three cases is scheduled for June 24.

Anyone with information or who has been in contact with Burton or Walker since December is asked to contact Bloomington police Detective Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.