BLOOMINGTON — A $1 million bond has been set for a Bloomington woman facing multiple sexual assault charges.

Michelle Blessent, 33, is charged with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault (Class X felonies) involving a victim under the age of 13.

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging Blessent on Wednesday.

Blessent's bond was set at $1 million, with 10% plus fees required in order to be released from the McLean County Jail. Blessent was also ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Her arraignment will be held April 28.

The circumstances behind the incident remain under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department, according to a news release from BPD.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Curt Maas at 309-434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org. Anonymous tips can be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org, or by texting "Tip" to 847411.

