BLOOMINGTON — Weapon and drug charges are pending against a Bloomington woman.

Talia E. James, 24, faces two separate cases. In one, she is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon — two for two different guns and one for ammunition; two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon; and one count of resisting an officer. Court documents indicate she is accused of committing these offenses in January in Bloomington.

In another case, she is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, for an amount between 30 and 500 grams, as well as two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis, between 100 and 500 grams.

A warrant for her arrest was issued in January on the weapon case and she was arrested Thursday, when the drug case was added.

Her bond was set at $200,000 at 10% in the weapon case and $50,000 at 10% in the cannabis case, meaning she would have to pay $25,000 between the two cases, plus fees, to be released. A bond review hearing is scheduled for March 30 in the cannabis case.

Arraignments for both cases were scheduled for April 14.

