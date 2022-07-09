Bloomington woman faces firearm charges

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A woman from Bloomington faces several firearm-related charges and a charge related to cannabis delivery. 

Alexandria S. Macon, 22, was being held on bond of $500,000, meaning she would need to post $50,000 for release.

A charge of possessing a firearm as a felon is a Class 2 felony. She also faces three Class 3 felony charges: violating the Firearm Owners Identification Card law, delivery of a firearm to a felon and delivery of between 50 and 300 grams of cannabis. 

Her next appearance is an arraignment on Aug. 5. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

