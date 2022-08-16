Bloomington woman faces drug, weapons charges

BLOOMINGTON — Multiple drug and weapon charges are pending against a Bloomington woman.

Ynella S. Jackson, 57, appeared in court on Monday after multiple bills of indictment were signed by a McLean County grand jury.

Jackson is charged across two cases with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Class 2 felonies, for allegedly having a stun gun. She is also charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The substances included buprenorphine, fentanyl, heroin and naloxone.

Court records indicate the drug offense occurred on Nov. 28, 2021, and the weapon offense occurred on Jan. 14.

Jackson’s bond is at $50,000 at 10% for the weapon case and $20,000 at 10% for the drug case. She is being held in lieu of posting $7,035 to be released from jail.