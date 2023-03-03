BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman has been indicted on one charge of delivering a controlled substance.
Nikkita L. Sandefur, 36, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felony) containing cocaine.
Court documents indicate the offense occurred Jan. 4.
A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment on the case Feb. 22.
According to court documents, Sandefur knowingly and unlawfully delivered less than 1 gram of a substance containing cocaine to an informant with the Illinois State Police Task Force Six Unit.
Her bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply, which means she would have to pay $5,000 including bond fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.
An arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 24.