BLOOMINGTON — A 38-year-old Bloomington woman has been charged after authorities said she burglarized a grocery store and tried to cash a fraudulent check from a local pub.
Jessica M. Longberry appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Amy McFarland. Longberry is charged with burglary and forgery, Class 2 and 3 felonies, respectively.
According to the court documents, Longberry is accused of burglarizing a grocery store in the 1500 block of North Main Street and attempting to cash a check in the amount of $587 from an account that belonged to a local pub, on April 17.
She was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. Her arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 9.