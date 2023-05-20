BLOOMINGTON — A 38-year-old Bloomington woman has been charged after authorities said she burglarized a grocery store and tried to cash a fraudulent check from a local pub.

Jessica M. Longberry appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Amy McFarland. Longberry is charged with burglary and forgery, Class 2 and 3 felonies, respectively.

According to the court documents, Longberry is accused of burglarizing a grocery store in the 1500 block of North Main Street and attempting to cash a check in the amount of $587 from an account that belonged to a local pub, on April 17.

She was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. Her arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 9.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller