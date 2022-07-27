Bloomington woman faces aggravated battery charges

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges are pending in connection to a trespassing.

Elizabeth A. Cahill, 39, of Bloomington is charged with aggravated battery, accused of kicking a Normal police officer and causing bodily harm; resisting an officer; and criminal trespass to a building.

According to court documents, prosecutors said Cahill trespassed in an apartment building in Normal on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Cahill

Cahill

She was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Cahill is due back in court Aug. 19 for an arraignment.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

