top story

Bloomington woman exploited elderly of more than $130K, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — Four counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person have been filed against a Bloomington woman.

Sarra G. Murray, 26, is accused of exploiting more than $130,000 from two people who are older than 70 years and who share the same last name, according to court records.

Sarra G. Murray

Sarra G. Murray, 26, of Bloomington, is charged with four counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Murray is charged in two counts of exploiting more than $50,000 of each person and in two other counts of exploiting more than $15,000.

Court documents show Murray took the money between June 9, 2020, and Feb. 1.

Bloomington man sentenced 4 years for burglary in Walmart looting

Documents also said Murray “stood in a position of trust or confidence with” the victims.

Murray remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

