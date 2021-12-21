 Skip to main content
Bloomington woman delivered cocaine, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman is accused by police of delivering cocaine.

Diana M. Morris, 28, sold between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine to a Normal Police Department vice unit Oct. 6, officials said in court documents. 

She is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.

Morris was released from custody on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Diana M. Morris, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine.

