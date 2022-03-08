Bloomington woman convicted in '11 murder continues pursuit of new trial

BLOOMINGTON — A new court-appointed lawyer for a Bloomington woman serving 55 years in prison for murder said he plans to file a third amended post-conviction relief petition for a new trial.

Misook Nowlin, 56, appeared for her first court hearing in more than two years Tuesday afternoon at the McLean County courthouse in her pursuit of a new trial on murder charges in the 2011 strangulation death of her mother-in-law, Linda Tyda.

Bloomington-based lawyer Jeff Brown, who is contracted with the McLean County Public Defender’s office, was appointed to represent her. He previously represented her in the case for about three months in 2017.

Tuesday’s brief hearing came on the heels of a Fourth District Appellate Court ruling last year which reversed the circuit court’s dismissal of Nowlin’s claim that she received inadequate legal assistance.

Nowlin was convicted in a 2012 trial of strangling Tyda, 70, of Crest Hill, to death during an argument Sept. 5, 2011, at Nowlin’s sewing business in Bloomington.

Nowlin has said she was defending herself in the altercation, but she pleaded guilty to a charge of concealing a homicidal death.

Tyda’s body was found Sept. 12, 2011, in a shallow grave near a forest preserve off Interstate 55 around Des Plaines, according to court documents.

While incarcerated at the McLean County jail awaiting trial, Nowlin wrote to her daughter in a different language admitting she lured Tyda to Bloomington the night before Tyda’s death to try to repair her marriage with Tyda’s son, Don Wang, prosecutors have said. Nowlin suspected Wang of having an affair with a woman who worked with Tyda, who was an interpreter.

Also while at the county jail, Nowlin told a fellow inmate that she went to a Bloomington Chinese restaurant and offered a woman $20 to call Tyda and “pretend she needed an interpreter,” and to tell Tyda to meet at a Bloomington grocery store the next morning, according to court documents.

The inmate testified at Nowlin’s trial that Nowlin told her an argument with Tyda about the woman she suspected her husband of having an affair with “got physical.”

She testified that Nowlin told her she “started choking her mother-in-law and her mother-in-law started choking her back,” court documents said. “Her mother-in-law was trying to say something and she kind of let her loose and she said I just wish you and Don would get back together, you know, be happy. And she just started choking her and killed her.”

Nowlin’s post-conviction petitions argued that her defense counsel failed to call for witness testimony from her neighbor, who saw Nowlin’s “more pronounced” bruising and injuries after the altercation, backing her self-defense claim. There was no affidavit provided by Nowlin’s neighbor.

The appellate court ruled in Nowlin’s favor that she did not receive adequate defense counsel because her lawyers did not provide an affidavit from Nowlin’s neighbor. The appellate court ruling said her counsel did not comply with an Illinois Supreme Court rule requiring defense counsel to provide necessary supporting documents “when (Nowlin’s) counsel added a claim but failed to support it with evidence.”

Nowlin’s post-conviction petition also accused the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office of using perjured testimony by the jail inmate. Court documents said Nowlin provided an affidavit from a different woman who claimed the witness lied about what Nowlin told her in jail, but the appellate court found that Nowlin “has not made a substantial showing the State knowingly used perjured testimony.”

Brown told a judge Tuesday that he does not plan on moving forward with the current post-conviction petition because it would require an affidavit, so he plans to file a third amended post-conviction petition.

The court set a May 13 deadline for Brown to file an amended petition and a July 15 deadline for prosecutors to file a response.

A status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1 to review the case.

