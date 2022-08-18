Bloomington woman charged with violating Offender Against Youth Act

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
081822-blm-loc-1williams

Samantha Williams was charged Aug. 17, 2022 with violation of the Illinois violent offender against youth act, having failed to report to the Bloomington Police Department on or before Aug. 9, 2022. 

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — Charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman for violation of the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act.

Samantha Williams, 30, was convicted in 2017 of domestic battery when the victim was younger than 18. Police stated that Williams failed to report with the Bloomington Police Department on or before Aug. 9, 2022, as required by law. 

According to court documents, Williams was previously convicted of the same offense in 2019. The act reads: "Any person who is convicted for a violation of this Act for a second or subsequent time is guilty of a Class 2 felony."

Williams was released from McLean County jail without having to post bond. 

Her next court date is Sept. 9. 