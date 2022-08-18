Bloomington woman charged with violating Offender Against Youth Act

BLOOMINGTON — Charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman for violation of the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act.

Samantha Williams, 30, was convicted in 2017 of domestic battery when the victim was younger than 18. Police stated that Williams failed to report with the Bloomington Police Department on or before Aug. 9, 2022, as required by law.

According to court documents, Williams was previously convicted of the same offense in 2019. The act reads: "Any person who is convicted for a violation of this Act for a second or subsequent time is guilty of a Class 2 felony."

Williams was released from McLean County jail without having to post bond.