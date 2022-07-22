 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington woman charged with meth possession, intent to deliver

BLOOMINGTON — Methamphetamine charges were filed against a Bloomington woman Friday. 

Cierra A. Hazlett, 26, is charged with unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver (Class X felony) as well as six other related charges across two separate cases.

Cierra A. Hazlett

Cierra A. Hazlett, July 22, 2022

Hazlett is charged with the following: 

  • Unlawful possession of methamphetamine of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams (Class 1 felony) 

  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams (Class 1 felony) 

  • Two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine of less than 5 grams (Class 3 felony) 

  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance of less than 15 grams of heroin (Class 4 felony) 

  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor) 

Hazlett was jailed in lieu of posting $13,035 for bail. 

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 19 for both cases. 

 

