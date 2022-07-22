Bloomington woman charged with meth possession, intent to deliver

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams (Class 1 felony)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams (Class 1 felony)

Two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine of less than 5 grams (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance of less than 15 grams of heroin (Class 4 felony)