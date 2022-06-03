 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington woman charged with meth, cocaine possession with intent to deliver

BLOOMINGTON — Methamphetamine and cocaine charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman.

Ashley R. Schneiderheinze, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of:

  • 15 to 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class X felony)
  • 15 to 100 grams of cocaine (Class 1 felony)
  • 15 to 100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class X felony)
  • 15 to 100 grams of meth (Class 1 felony)
  • Less than 15 grams of alprazolam (Class 4 felony)
  • Less than 15 grams of clonazepam (Class 4 felony)
  • 30 to 100 grams of cannabis (Class A misdemeanor)

She also is charged with two counts of permitting the unlawful use of a building. Court documents said she allowed a man to use a residence in the 400 block of West Graham Street in Bloomington for the purpose of delivering cocaine.

Schneiderheinze was released from custody on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 1.

