BLOOMINGTON — Forgery and identity theft charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman.
Katlin M.B. Wilson, 32, is charged with aggravated identity theft, a Class 2 felony. Prosecutors say she fraudulently obtained between $300 and $10,000 from a 60-year-old man.
Court documents indicated the offense occurred Aug. 1 through Nov. 9.
A warrant for Wilson's arrest was issued March 15 after a McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment in the case.
She is also charged with two counts of forgery, a Class 3 felony; financial institution fraud, a Class 3 felony; and three counts of identity theft, a Class 4 felony.
Her bond was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply, meaning she must pay $10,000 plus bond fees to be released from custody.
An arraignment on her case is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 31.
