BLOOMINGTON — Forgery and identity theft charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman.

Katlin M.B. Wilson, 32, is charged with aggravated identity theft, a Class 2 felony. Prosecutors say she fraudulently obtained between $300 and $10,000 from a 60-year-old man.

Court documents indicated the offense occurred Aug. 1 through Nov. 9.

A warrant for Wilson's arrest was issued March 15 after a McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment in the case.

She is also charged with two counts of forgery, a Class 3 felony; financial institution fraud, a Class 3 felony; and three counts of identity theft, a Class 4 felony.

Her bond was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply, meaning she must pay $10,000 plus bond fees to be released from custody.

An arraignment on her case is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 31.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson