Bloomington woman charged with financial institution robbery

April Mench

Mench

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington woman arrested Monday following a bank robbery was charged Wednesday.

April S. Mench, 35, is charged with financial institution robbery and aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies, and theft, a Class 3 felony.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Wednesday afternoon, Bloomington police were called to Mid-Illini Credit Union, 1811 Eastland Drive, at about 12:39 p.m. Monday for a robbery that had just occurred.

Witnesses told police a woman entered the bank and gave two notes to a teller demanding the employee put money in a bag and threatening to shoot the teller if the demand was not met.

Bloomington woman arrested after robbery at Mid-Illini Credit Union

She fled on foot with $8,653. Surveillance video from Lowe’s Home Improvement, about a quarter-mile away, showed a woman that matched Mench’s description removing a jacket she was seen wearing in the bank.

Prosecutors said officers located Mench at Quality Inn & Suites, 1803 E. Empire St.; she was found in a friend’s hotel room and was dyeing her hair when officers found her at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Executing a search warrant, officers found more than $7,400 in the room.

Mensch is being held in lieu of posting $20,035. She is due back in court Aug. 19 for an arraignment.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

