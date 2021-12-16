Bloomington woman charged with drug deliveries

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – Drug delivery charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman.

Alexis S. Williams, 24, is accused of delivering methamphetamine, clonazepam and look-alike substances to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit between Dec. 8 and Wednesday.

Alexis S. Williams, 24, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance.

Court documents show that she delivered less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and clonazepam pills to police Dec. 8.

She delivered purported methamphetamine and purported MDMA to police Dec. 13, but testing for the substances came back negative for the presence of meth or MDMA, a prosecutor said.

The prosecutor also said she delivered purported LSD, but tests for that substance remain under analysis.

Williams was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

A bond review hearing was set for Dec. 22 and an arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

