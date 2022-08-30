Bloomington woman charged with driving stolen vehicle

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is facing charges after police say she drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way down Main Street.
Alyssa J. Thrasher, 23, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony, possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
In court on Monday, Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said that a Bloomington police officer had observed Thrasher driving a Chevy truck the wrong way down Main Street on Sunday. She was later found attempting to hide near the truck, Fredrick said, and was in possession of the truck keys and roughly 10 grams of a substance believed to be meth.
Thrasher's bond was set at $100,000, meaning she needs to post $10,000 plus fees to be released. Her next court appearance on this matter was set for an arraignment on Sept. 23.
Watch Now: Jelani Day Foundation launched with an All White Affair
Ceneta Brooks at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair on Saturday at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., with whom the late Jelani Day danced, attended the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., with whom the late Jelani Day danced, performed at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., with whom the late Jelani Day danced, performed at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., with whom the late Jelani Day danced, performed at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., with whom the late Jelani Day danced, performed at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair on Saturday at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., with whom the late Jelani Day danced, performed at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., with whom the late Jelani Day danced, performed at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., with whom the late Jelani Day danced, performed at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., with whom the late Jelani Day danced, performed at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., with whom the late Jelani Day danced, performed at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
Wesley Williams, a.k.a N.UC.lear meltd.OWn No. 99, was brought into the House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc. by the late Jelani Day.
Jonathan Jackson, left, gave the opening remarks at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
Quentin Ware, Kiara Hood and Symphany Mitchell at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair on Saturday at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
Attendees getting dinner at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University, who catered the event.
Attendees line up for dinner at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair on Saturday at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
Ariel Green and Essence Rey at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair on Saturday at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
DJ Nast-E, of Danville, played music at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair Saturday, Aug. 27, at Illinois State University.
DJ Nast-E, of Danville, played music at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair on Saturday at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
Attendees at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair on Saturday at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
Photos of the late Jelani Day at the Jelani Day Foundation's All White Affair on Saturday at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
