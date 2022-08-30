 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington woman charged with driving stolen vehicle

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is facing charges after police say she drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way down Main Street.

Alyssa J. Thrasher, 23, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony, possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. 

In court on Monday, Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said that a Bloomington police officer had observed Thrasher driving a Chevy truck the wrong way down Main Street on Sunday. She was later found attempting to hide near the truck, Fredrick said, and was in possession of the truck keys and roughly 10 grams of a substance believed to be meth. 

Thrasher's bond was set at $100,000, meaning she needs to post $10,000 plus fees to be released. Her next court appearance on this matter was set for an arraignment on Sept. 23.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

