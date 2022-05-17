 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington woman charged with delivering cocaine

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman remains jailed on drug charges stemming from earlier this year.

Christina E. Dickey

Dickey

Christina E. Dickey, 37, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felonies).

She is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Feb. 16 and March 8.

A warrant for Dickey's arrest was issued May 10 and it was returned Sunday.

Dickey was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 3.

