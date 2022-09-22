Bloomington woman charged with bringing meth into jail

BLOOMINGTON — A 41-year-old woman sentenced Wednesday for meth possession was charged again with that same offense later that day after being taken into custody at the McLean County jail.

Court records show that on Wednesday, Elizabeth A. Johnson, of Bloomington, was sentenced to two years in prison for pleading guilty to possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.

The Pantagraph previously reported that Johnson was also charged in May with possession of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, and possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; both of those charges were dropped with her plea agreement.

At a Thursday bond court hearing, Assistant State's Attorney, Aaron Fredrick said when Johnson was taken into custody at the jail, a search found her possessing 8.7 grams of meth.

Johnson is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution, a Class 2 felony, unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a Class 2 felony, and possession of meth, a Class 3 felony.

Her bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Scott Black. She is still in custody at the McLean County jail, and her arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. Oct 14.