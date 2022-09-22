 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington woman charged with bringing meth into jail

  • 0
Elizabeth A. Johnson

Elizabeth A. Johnson, 41, of Bloomington, is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution, a Class 2 felony, unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a Class 2 felony, and possession of meth, a Class 3 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A 41-year-old woman sentenced Wednesday for meth possession was charged again with that same offense later that day after being taken into custody at the McLean County jail.

Wisconsin man charged with spitting on Bloomington police officer

Court records show that on Wednesday, Elizabeth A. Johnson, of Bloomington, was sentenced to two years in prison for pleading guilty to possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.

The Pantagraph previously reported that Johnson was also charged in May with possession of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, and possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; both of those charges were dropped with her plea agreement.

Colfax man charged with aggravated battery

At a Thursday bond court hearing, Assistant State's Attorney, Aaron Fredrick said when Johnson was taken into custody at the jail, a search found her possessing 8.7 grams of meth.

Bloomington man charged with financial exploitation

Johnson is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution, a Class 2 felony, unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a Class 2 felony, and possession of meth, a Class 3 felony.

Her bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Scott Black. She is still in custody at the McLean County jail, and her arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. Oct 14.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Fiona: At least six killed by storm in the Caribbean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News