Bloomington woman charged with bringing meth into jail

Court records show that on Wednesday, Elizabeth A. Johnson, of Bloomington, was sentenced to two years in prison for pleading guilty to possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.
The Pantagraph previously reported that Johnson was also charged in May with possession of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, and possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; both of those charges were dropped with her plea agreement.
Johnson is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution, a Class 2 felony, unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a Class 2 felony, and possession of meth, a Class 3 felony.
Her bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Scott Black. She is still in custody at the McLean County jail, and her arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. Oct 14.
