BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is charged with having spit on and hit a police officer over the weekend.
Andrea N. Luncsford, 24, faces seven counts, including two felonies, from incidents over the weekend. The charges include two Class 2 felony charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer, misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer, battery and criminal damage to property. Besides the two felonies, the other five charges are all Class A misdemeanors.
Charging documents accuse Luncsford of spitting on a Bloomington police officer, as well as hitting him and resisting being transported by him and another officer. The battery and criminal damage to property charges do not involve police officers.
Luncsford's bond was set at $30,000 as a personal recognizance bond, meaning she did not have to post any money to be released from jail. Her next appearance on the matter is on March 17.