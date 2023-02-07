BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, Class 2 felonies, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Prosecutors allege that, while in custody of the McLean County Jail on Feb. 4, Misti R. Marlett, 34, was being restrained by two officers when she kicked one and spat in the face of the other.

Her bond was set at $10,000 with 10% to apply, meaning that Marlett must post $1,000 plus court fees to be released in this case; however, she is also being held on other pending charges, according to court records.

Marlett's next court date for this incident is 9 a.m. Feb. 24.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King