 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington woman charged with assaulting correctional officers

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is charged with three counts of aggravated battery to correctional officers in McLean County Jail. 

Misti R. Marlett, 34, faces three Class 2 felony charges, all for aggravated battery. Court documents say she kicked one officer and hit and kicked another, with each action leading to one of the counts. Marlett was in jail on other charges at the time of the incident over the weekend. 

In court on Monday, bond on this matter was set at $3,000 as a 10% bond, meaning she would have to pay $300 plus $35 to be released on these charges. Her arraignment is set for Jan. 6. 

Federal correctional officers staged a protest in response to an Associated Press investigation that exposed how the Bureau of Prisons repeatedly promoted an official who was accused of beating several Black inmates. The officers gathered in front of the Bureau of Prisons' regional office in Stockton, California. The picket comes as members of Congress, including the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, are demanding answers from the agency's director after AP's reporting on deputy regional director Thomas Ray Hinkle. Hinkle was repeatedly promoted, most recently to one of the highest posts in the agency. And this has happened despite his being accused of beating multiple Black inmates in the 1990s. Since then, people who know Hinkle say he has repeatedly boasted about the beatings and being part of a violent, racist group of officers that called themselves "The Cowboys." An Associated Press investigation has found the Bureau of Prisons has continued to promote Hinkle despite numerous red flags.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 6
Misti R. Marlett

Marlett

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News